National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors

(From left) Staff Sgt. John Coggshall, with the Connecticut National Guard, Sgt. Brian Harder , with the Indiana National Guard, and Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, with the Pennsylvania National Guard, pose for a photo after their teams placed in the top three at the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C. May 11. All three are members of the All Guard national marksmanship team, and will go on to represent in the U.S. in the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.

