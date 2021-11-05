Connecticut National Guard member Staff Sgt. John Coggshall, a member of the All Guard national marksmanship team, shoots a .308 caliber rifle during the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C. May 11. Coggshall's team placed third in his division, and he is one of three members of the All Guard team that will go on to represent the U.S. in the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 12:42 Photo ID: 6649896 VIRIN: 210511-Z-TA175-1002 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 25.13 MB Location: STEM, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team members take home honors [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.