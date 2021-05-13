A U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Astral Knight 2021 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2021. Astral Knight 2021 is a joint multinational exercise involving Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors from the United States and service members from the Croatian, Hellenic, Italian, and Slovenian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 02:39
|Photo ID:
|6649269
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-ZR251-1058
|Resolution:
|6268x4179
|Size:
|866.14 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 31st FW kicks-off Astral Knight 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS
