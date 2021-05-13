Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW kicks-off Astral Knight 2021 [Image 4 of 5]

    31st FW kicks-off Astral Knight 2021

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron participating in Astral Knight 2021 takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2021. Astral Knight 2021 is an integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on conducting integrated air and missile defense of various terrains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 02:39
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, 31st FW kicks-off Astral Knight 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    31 FW
    Astral Knight
    AstralKnight
    astralknight21
    AK21

