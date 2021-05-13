31st FW kicks-off Astral Knight 2021

A U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron participating in Astral Knight 2021 takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2021. Astral Knight 2021 is an integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on conducting integrated air and missile defense of various terrains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

