A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron participating in Astral Knight 2021 (AK21) takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2021. This integrated air and missile defense exercise focuses on defending key terrain and is involving different flight operations and computer-assisted scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 02:39
|Photo ID:
|6649267
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-ZR251-1121
|Resolution:
|3763x2509
|Size:
|341.95 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 31 FW supports Astral Knight 21, partners with NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
