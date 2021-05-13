31 FW supports Astral Knight 21, partners with NATO allies

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Astral Knight 2021 (AK21) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2021. AK21 is a joint multinational exercise involving Airmen, Soldiers and Sailors from the United States working with service members from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy and Slovenia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

