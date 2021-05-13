Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW supports Astral Knight 21, partners with NATO allies [Image 1 of 5]

    31 FW supports Astral Knight 21, partners with NATO allies

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Astral Knight 2021 (AK21) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2021. AK21 is a joint multinational exercise involving Airmen, Soldiers and Sailors from the United States working with service members from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy and Slovenia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 02:39
    Photo ID: 6649265
    VIRIN: 210513-F-ZR251-1031
    Resolution: 4133x2755
    Size: 284.39 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    This work, 31 FW supports Astral Knight 21, partners with NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

