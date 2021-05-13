31st FW kicks-off Astral Knight 2021

A U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron participating in Astral Knight 2021 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2021. Astral Knight 21 aims to enhance the command and control integration, coordination and interoperability of air, land and sea capabilities, and overlapping operations into the integrated air and missile defense enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 05.13.2021
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT