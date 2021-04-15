Faces of the 17th MDG

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micah Savage, 17th Medical Group immunizations technician, inspects a vial of saline during a demonstration of how vaccines are prepared for injection at the Ross Clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. Savage was entrusted as an immunizations technician to administer various vaccines to the base population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021