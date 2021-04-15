Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the 17th MDG

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. John Doleski, 17th Medical Group mental health flight commander, discusses the importance of mental health treatment with one of the technicians at the Ross Clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. Doleski strived to dispel the stigma around seeking mental health treatment within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Location: US
