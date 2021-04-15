Faces of the 17th MDG

U.S. Air Force Maj. John Doleski, 17th Medical Group mental health flight commander, discusses the importance of mental health treatment with one of the technicians at the Ross Clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. Doleski strived to dispel the stigma around seeking mental health treatment within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman)

