U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micah Savage, 17th Medical Group immunizations technician, demonstrates how vaccines are prepared at the Ross Clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base Texas, April 19, 2021. Savage performed his duties as an immunization technician to ensure the health and welfare of all Goodfellow personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:17 Photo ID: 6648870 VIRIN: 210415-F-ED401-1004 Resolution: 5490x3921 Size: 11.1 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of the 17th MDG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.