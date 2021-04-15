Faces of the 17th MDG

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micah Savage, 17th Medical Group immunizations technician, showcases his talents at the Ross Clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. Savage used personable interaction to help put patients at ease while being vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman)

