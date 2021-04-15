Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of the 17th MDG [Image 5 of 8]

    Faces of the 17th MDG

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micah Savage, 17th Medical Group immunizations technician, poses in front of his equipment at the Ross Clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. Savage played an important role in ensuring that immunizations are administered properly to 17th MDG patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 18:48
    Photo ID: 6648804
    VIRIN: 210415-F-ED401-1002
    Resolution: 5051x3608
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of the 17th MDG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of the 17th MDG
    Faces of the 17th MDG
    Faces of the 17th MDG
    Faces of the 17th MDG
    Faces of the 17th MDG
    Faces of the 17th MDG
    Faces of the 17th MDG
    Faces of the 17th MDG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    TAGS

    17th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT