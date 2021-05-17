Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race

U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division fire off a cannon to start the bed race during Marne Week 2021 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on May 17. The bed race kicks off this Marne Week, standing in as a fun alternative to the traditional division run (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lance Hartung)

