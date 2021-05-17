Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race [Image 12 of 15]

    Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race

    FT. STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers of 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division push their decorated bed across the finish line during the bed race at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 17, 2021. The bed race kicks off this Marne Week, standing in as a fun alternative to the traditional division run. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    bed race
    MarneWeek21

