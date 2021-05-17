Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race

Dogface Soldiers of 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division push their decorated bed across the finish line during the bed race at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 17, 2021. The bed race kicks off this Marne Week, standing in as a fun alternative to the traditional division run. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

