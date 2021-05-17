Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race

    Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to Fort Stewart’s U.S. Army Medical Department Activity push their unit’s bed during the Bed Race of Marne Week 2021 on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 17, 2021. The bed race kicks off this Marne Week, standing in as a fun alternative to the traditional division run. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:15
    Photo ID: 6648803
    VIRIN: 210517-A-WX507-0017
    Resolution: 4833x3826
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    Dogface
    bed race
    MarneWeek21

