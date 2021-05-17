Soldiers assigned to Fort Stewart’s U.S. Army Medical Department Activity push their unit’s bed during the Bed Race of Marne Week 2021 on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 17, 2021. The bed race kicks off this Marne Week, standing in as a fun alternative to the traditional division run. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 19:15
|Photo ID:
|6648803
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-WX507-0017
|Resolution:
|4833x3826
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race
LEAVE A COMMENT