Soldiers assigned to Fort Stewart’s U.S. Army Medical Department Activity push their unit’s bed during the Bed Race of Marne Week 2021 on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 17, 2021. The bed race kicks off this Marne Week, standing in as a fun alternative to the traditional division run. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:15 Photo ID: 6648803 VIRIN: 210517-A-WX507-0017 Resolution: 4833x3826 Size: 4.31 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.