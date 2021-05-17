Dogface Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, push their squadron’s bed during the Bed Race of Marne Week 2021 on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 17, 2021. The bed race kicks off this Marne Week, standing in as a fun alternative to the traditional division run. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:15 Photo ID: 6648800 VIRIN: 210517-A-WX507-0004 Resolution: 4560x3480 Size: 3.82 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.