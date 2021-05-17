Marne Week 2021 kicks off with bed race

Dogface Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, push their squadron’s bed during the Bed Race of Marne Week 2021 on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 17, 2021. The bed race kicks off this Marne Week, standing in as a fun alternative to the traditional division run. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

