1st MXG Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Neal Van Houten, 1st Maintenance Group commander, provides remarks during the 1st MXG change of command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 14, 2021. Van Houten hails from Divine Corners, New York, and is a graduate of Villanova University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

