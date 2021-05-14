U.S. Air Force Col. David R. Lopez, 1st Fighter Wing commander, speaks to the audience during the 1st Maintenance Group change of command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 14, 2021. According to Lopez the maintainers of the 1st Fighter Wing set the standard for aircraft maintenance, which established the unit as the most capable and combat ready F-22 Raptor wing in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6648485
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-JM722-1042
|Resolution:
|4286x2154
|Size:
|609.11 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MXG Welcomes New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
