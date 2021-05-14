1st MXG Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. David R. Lopez, left, 1st Fighter Wing commander, passes the 1st Maintenance Group guidon to Col. Neal Van Houten, right, 1st MXG incoming commander, during the 1st MXG change of command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 14, 2021. Van Houten’s previous assignment was at Headquarters Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

