Joint Base Langley-Eustis Air Force Honor Guard presents the colors during the 1st Maintenance Group change of command at JBLE, Virginia, May 14, 2021. Col. Neal Van Houten assumes command from Col. David Seitz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6648483
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-JM722-1018
|Resolution:
|5934x3307
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MXG Welcomes New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
