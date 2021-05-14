Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MXG Welcomes New Commander

    1st MXG Welcomes New Commander

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Air Force Honor Guard presents the colors during the 1st Maintenance Group change of command at JBLE, Virginia, May 14, 2021. Col. Neal Van Houten assumes command from Col. David Seitz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 16:39
    Photo ID: 6648483
    VIRIN: 210514-F-JM722-1018
    Resolution: 5934x3307
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MXG Welcomes New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1FW

    1FW
    1MXG

