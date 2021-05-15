U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japanese soldiers with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Self Defense Force, patrol prior to conducting a multilateral assault during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Maneuver Area, Japan, May 15, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 02:28 Photo ID: 6647427 VIRIN: 210515-M-WH885-1030 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 22.05 MB Location: KIRISHIMA MANEUVER AREA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARC-21 | U.S., French, Japanese troops conduct multilateral assault [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.