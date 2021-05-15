Japanese soldiers with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Self Defense Force, and U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to exit a JSDF CH-47 Chinook helicopter prior to conducting a multilateral assault during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Maneuver Area, Japan, May 15, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6647424
|VIRIN:
|210515-M-WH885-1032
|Resolution:
|1669x1080
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|KIRISHIMA MANEUVER AREA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARC-21 | U.S., French, Japanese troops conduct multilateral assault [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT