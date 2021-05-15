ARC-21 | U.S., French, Japanese troops conduct multilateral assault

U.S. Marine Sgt. Jawuan Mcgough uses an Android Tactical Assault Kit while conducting a multilateral assault during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Maneuver Area, Japan, May 15, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. Mcgough, a Muskegon, Michigan native, is a joint fires observer with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

