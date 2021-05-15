ARC-21 | U.S., French, Japanese troops conduct multilateral assault

A Japanese soldier with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Self Defense Force and a U.S. Marine with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, post security while conducting a multilateral assault during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Maneuver Area, Japan, May 15, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

Date Taken: 05.15.2021
Location: KIRISHIMA MANEUVER AREA, JP