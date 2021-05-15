Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARC-21 | U.S., French, Japanese troops conduct multilateral assault [Image 7 of 8]

    ARC-21 | U.S., French, Japanese troops conduct multilateral assault

    KIRISHIMA MANEUVER AREA, JAPAN

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Japanese soldiers with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Self Defense Force, post security while conducting a multilateral assault during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Maneuver Area, Japan, May 15, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 02:28
    Photo ID: 6647426
    VIRIN: 210515-M-WH885-1028
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 19.48 MB
    Location: KIRISHIMA MANEUVER AREA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARC-21 | U.S., French, Japanese troops conduct multilateral assault [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5th ANGLICO
    U.S. Marines
    amphibious landing
    Japan Self Defense Force
    French Armed Forces
    ARDB
    ARC-21
    EXARC21

