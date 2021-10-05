Spc. Mario Lopez, assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan, competes in the drill and ceremony portion of the 2021 U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition at Camp Zama, Japan, May 11.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 02:21
|Photo ID:
|6647416
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-IT218-018
|Resolution:
|4560x3400
|Size:
|9.41 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two USARJ Band members win Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 17], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two USARJ Band members win Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT