    Two USARJ Band members win Best Warrior Competition [Image 15 of 17]

    Two USARJ Band members win Best Warrior Competition

    JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Spc. Jorden Moore, assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, competes in the react-to-contact lane during the 2021 U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition at Sagami General Depot, Japan, May 12.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 02:20
    Location: JP
    Two USARJ Band members win Best Warrior Competition

    Camp Zama
    Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    target_news_asiapacific

