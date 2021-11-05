Spc. Jorden Moore, assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, competes in the react-to-contact lane during the 2021 U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition at Sagami General Depot, Japan, May 12.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 02:20 Photo ID: 6647414 VIRIN: 210517-A-IT218-016 Resolution: 5832x3888 Size: 10.83 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two USARJ Band members win Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 17], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.