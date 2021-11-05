Sgt. Andrew Han, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, assembles an M9 handgun during the 2021 U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition at Camp Zama, Japan, May 11. Sgt. Miguel Yap grades his performance.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 02:20
|Photo ID:
|6647413
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-IT218-015
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.97 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two USARJ Band members win Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 17], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two USARJ Band members win Best Warrior Competition
