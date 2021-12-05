Spc. Kyle Hunsaker, front, assigned to the 247th Military Police Detachment, competes in the 12-mile ruck march during the 2021 U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition at Sagami General Depot, Japan, May 13. Hunsaker came in second in the competition’s Soldier category.
Two USARJ Band members win Best Warrior Competition
