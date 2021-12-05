Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild, 38th Air Defense Artillery Public Affairs

Spc. Kyle Hunsaker, assigned to the 247th Military Police Detachment, competes in the medical lane during the 2021 U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition at Sagami General Depot, Japan, May 12. Hunsaker came in second in the competition’s Soldier category.

Two USARJ Band members win Best Warrior Competition. This work, by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.