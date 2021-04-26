Misawa’s Child and Youth Program: PACAF’s Best Child Care

A Yoiko Child Development Center teacher holds a student during a class break at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 26, 2021. The Misawa Child and Youth Program collectively provides priority access child care for military members to ensure all personnel at Misawa Air Base stay ready to deter adversaries while defending Japan and U.S. interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

Date Taken: 04.26.2021
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP