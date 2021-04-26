A Yoiko Child Development Center (CDC) student plays during play time at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 26, 2021. The CYP staff work together to assess the progress of children, adapt the curriculum to meet individual child development needs, and interest students through hands-on experiences and play. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 21:25
|Photo ID:
|6647056
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-MI946-1077
|Resolution:
|7263x4842
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa’s Child and Youth Program: PACAF’s Best Child Care [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT