    Misawa’s Child and Youth Program: PACAF’s Best Child Care [Image 1 of 4]

    Misawa’s Child and Youth Program: PACAF’s Best Child Care

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Yoiko Child Development Center (CDC) student plays during play time at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 26, 2021. The CYP staff work together to assess the progress of children, adapt the curriculum to meet individual child development needs, and interest students through hands-on experiences and play. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PACAF
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Child Development Center
    Child and Youth Program

