Misawa’s Child and Youth Program: PACAF’s Best Child Care

Yoiko Child Development Center teachers assist students during a stamp painting activity at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 26, 2021. The award-winning staff of the Misawa Child and Youth Program provides quality programs and services to nurture and support children as they navigate life in a military family, including care for children during nontraditional work hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

