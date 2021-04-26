Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa’s Child and Youth Program: PACAF’s Best Child Care [Image 2 of 4]

    Misawa’s Child and Youth Program: PACAF’s Best Child Care

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Yoiko Child Development Center teachers assist students during a stamp painting activity at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 26, 2021. The award-winning staff of the Misawa Child and Youth Program provides quality programs and services to nurture and support children as they navigate life in a military family, including care for children during nontraditional work hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 21:25
    Photo ID: 6647058
    VIRIN: 210426-F-MI946-1042
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PACAF
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Child Development Center
    Child and Youth Program

