A Yoiko Child Development Center teacher holds a toy for a student during class at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 26, 2021. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic this past year, Misawa Air Base was the only child and youth program in all of Pacific Air Forces that did not close care to military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP This work, Misawa's Child and Youth Program: PACAF's Best Child Care [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leon Redfern