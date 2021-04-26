Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa’s Child and Youth Program: PACAF’s Best Child Care [Image 3 of 4]

    Misawa’s Child and Youth Program: PACAF’s Best Child Care

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Yoiko Child Development Center teacher holds a toy for a student during class at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 26, 2021. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic this past year, Misawa Air Base was the only child and youth program in all of Pacific Air Forces that did not close care to military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    PACAF
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Child Development Center
    Child and Youth Program

