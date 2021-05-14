Makin Island Underway

210514-N-LD903-1015

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) – The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) comes alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) for a replenishment-at-sea. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

