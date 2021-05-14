210514-N-IV962-1042

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) – U.S. Navy Seaman Alexis Thomas participates in a replenishment-at-sea aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 19:56 Photo ID: 6646251 VIRIN: 210514-N-IV962-1042 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.05 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 28 of 28], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.