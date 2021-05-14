Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 26 of 28]

    Makin Island Underway

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210514-N-IV962-1054
    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) – U.S. Navy Boatswains Mate 3rd Class Patrick Laramee participates in a replenishment-at-sea aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 19:56
    Photo ID: 6646252
    VIRIN: 210514-N-IV962-1054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 5

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 28 of 28], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    MKI
    MKIARG15MEU

