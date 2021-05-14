210514-N-IV962-1054
NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) – U.S. Navy Boatswains Mate 3rd Class Patrick Laramee participates in a replenishment-at-sea aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 19:56
|Photo ID:
|6646252
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-IV962-1054
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 28 of 28], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS
