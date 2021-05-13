Makin Island Underway

210513-N-TF178-1011

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) – U.S. Navy Electrician’s Technician 2nd Class Trevor Thoma performs maintenance on a radar amplifier aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

