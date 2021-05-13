210513-N-LD903-1063

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jesus Sanchez, a flight line mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs routine maintenance on an MV-22 Osprey aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 19:56 Photo ID: 6646247 VIRIN: 210513-N-LD903-1063 Resolution: 5884x4480 Size: 1.82 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 28 of 28], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.