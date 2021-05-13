Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 21 of 28]

    Makin Island Underway

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210513-N-LD903-1063
    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jesus Sanchez, a flight line mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs routine maintenance on an MV-22 Osprey aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 19:56
    Photo ID: 6646247
    VIRIN: 210513-N-LD903-1063
    Resolution: 5884x4480
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 28 of 28], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

