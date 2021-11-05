Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII [Image 6 of 6]

    Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII

    GREECE

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mario Linton, left, and Airman 1st Class Jalyn Smith prepare the rigging prior to a static line paratrooper jump during Operation Stolen Cerberus at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 11, 2021. The static line jump involved Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members as part of a bi-lateral training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 16:51
    Photo ID: 6646158
    VIRIN: 210511-F-TI641-0036
    Resolution: 5768x3993
    Size: 19.4 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII
    Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII
    Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII
    Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII
    Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII
    Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Interoperability
    paratrooper
    parajumper
    Elefsina
    Stolen Cerberus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT