Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII

Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron during Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 11, 2021. Hellenic armed forces prepared for a static line jump which coordinated unified efforts and effective operations between nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

