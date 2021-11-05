Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII

Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members wait for departure aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron during Operation Stolen Cerberus at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 11, 2021. Members of the 435th Contingency Response Group accompanied Hellenic forces during a static line jump as part of a bi-lateral training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

