    Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII [Image 1 of 6]

    Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII

    GREECE

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalyn Smith, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, handles the rigging in preparation for a static line jump during Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 11, 2021. The rigging ensures paratroopers are able to effectively exit the cabin of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Interoperability
    paratrooper
    parajumper
    Elefsina
    Stolen Cerberus

