Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalyn Smith, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, handles the rigging in preparation for a static line jump during Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 11, 2021. The rigging ensures paratroopers are able to effectively exit the cabin of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

