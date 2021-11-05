Coming aboard at Stolen Cerberus VIII

Hellenic paratroopers formed two lines while boarding a 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Operation Stolen Cerberus at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 11, 2021. The two nations organized the jump in order to standardize their approach to static line jump operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

