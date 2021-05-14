Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsupported standing position [Image 5 of 5]

    Unsupported standing position

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jody Padgett, left, and Pvt. Dulce Higareda, both in the 647th Regional Support Group (RSG), 416th Theater Engineer Command, based in Wichita, Kan., practice the unsupported standing position with empty magazines in their assigned weapons during a new rifle qualification class at the Lanny J. Wallace Reserve Center in Wichita, May 14, 2021. The Soldiers practiced this position and the kneeling and prone positions and transitioning between each position while employing empty magazines on their own.

    This work, Unsupported standing position [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wichita
    M4 Carbine
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    647th Regional Support Group

