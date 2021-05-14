U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jody Padgett, left, and Pvt. Dulce Higareda, both in the 647th Regional Support Group (RSG), 416th Theater Engineer Command, based in Wichita, Kan., practice the unsupported standing position with empty magazines in their assigned weapons during a new rifle qualification class at the Lanny J. Wallace Reserve Center in Wichita, May 14, 2021. The Soldiers practiced this position and the kneeling and prone positions and transitioning between each position while employing empty magazines on their own.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6646148
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-HX393-710
|Resolution:
|2736x1674
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unsupported standing position [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT