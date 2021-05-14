U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Valerie Rico, 387th Human Resources Company, 89th Sustainment Brigade, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 79th Theater Sustainment Command based in Wichita, Kan., right, assumes an unsupported kneeling position with her assigned rifle with an empty magazine during a new rifle qualification class at the Lanny J. Wallace Reserve Center in Wichita, May 14, 2021. The Soldiers practiced this position and the kneeling and prone positions and transitioning between each position while employing empty magazines on their own.

