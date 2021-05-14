U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Shane Snyder, 647th Regional Support Group (RSG), 416th Theater Engineer Command, based in Wichita, Kan., right, instructs a group of RSG and 387th Human Resources Company, 89th Sustainment Brigade, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 79th Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers in practicing the standing unsupported position using their assigned rifles during a new rifle qualification class at the Lanny J. Wallace Reserve Center in Wichita, May 14, 2021. The Soldiers practiced this position and the kneeling and prone positions and transitioning between each position while employing empty magazines on their own.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 16:55 Photo ID: 6646144 VIRIN: 210514-A-HX393-356 Resolution: 2364x1824 Size: 1.06 MB Location: WICHITA, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Standing unsupported position familiarization [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.