    Employing magazines

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jody Padgett, left, and Pvt. Dulce Higareda, both in the 647th Regional Support Group (RSG), 416th Theater Engineer Command, based in Wichita, Kan., insert empty magazines in their assigned rifles unsupported during a new rifle qualification class at the Lanny J. Wallace Reserve Center in Wichita, May 14, 2021. The Soldiers practiced employing empty magazines on their own while transitioning between the standing, kneeling and prone positions.

