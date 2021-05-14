U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Shane Snyder, 647th Regional Support Group (RSG), 416th Theater Engineer Command, based in Wichita, Kan., practices acquiring a sight picture using his assigned rifle during a new rifle qualification class at the Lanny J. Wallace Reserve Center in Wichita, May 14, 2021. The RSG Soldiers and Soldiers in the 387 Human Resources Company, 89th Sustainment Brigade, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 79th Theater Sustainment Command also based in Wichita also practiced the standing, kneeling, and prone positions and transitioning between each position while employing empty magazines on their own during the class.

