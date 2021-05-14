Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sight picture [Image 2 of 5]

    Sight picture

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Shane Snyder, 647th Regional Support Group (RSG), 416th Theater Engineer Command, based in Wichita, Kan., practices acquiring a sight picture using his assigned rifle during a new rifle qualification class at the Lanny J. Wallace Reserve Center in Wichita, May 14, 2021. The RSG Soldiers and Soldiers in the 387 Human Resources Company, 89th Sustainment Brigade, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 79th Theater Sustainment Command also based in Wichita also practiced the standing, kneeling, and prone positions and transitioning between each position while employing empty magazines on their own during the class.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 16:55
    Photo ID: 6646145
    VIRIN: 210514-A-HX393-144
    Resolution: 2484x1824
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: WICHITA, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sight picture [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Standing unsupported position familiarization
    Sight picture
    Kneeling position
    Employing magazines
    Unsupported standing position

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wichita
    M4 Carbine
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    647th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT